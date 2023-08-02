Home / India News / Haryana unrest could've been foiled; Mewat people fought for Independence: Dy CM

Haryana unrest could've been foiled; Mewat people fought for Independence: Dy CM

ByPoulomi Ghosh
Aug 02, 2023 09:31 AM IST

Haryana's Mewat is being called 'Mini Pakistan' on social media after the violence. Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala spoke against the name-calling.

Amid intense political blame-game over Haryana violence that spilled from Mewat and stopped short of reaching Delhi, Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday said the people of Mewat fought for the Independence of India and resisted the Mughals' attack. The statement as some BJP workers called Mewat -- the epicentre of the violence -- as Mini Pakistan.

