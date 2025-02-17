Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.06 °C, check weather forecast for February 17, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on February 17, 2025 here.
The temperature in Haryana today, on February 17, 2025, is 24.87 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.06 °C and 29.63 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 19% and the wind speed is 19 km/h. The sun rose at 07:03 AM and will set at 06:17 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.42 °C and 30.46 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 17%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Haryana today stands at 196.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 18, 2025
|24.87
|Broken clouds
|February 19, 2025
|27.86
|Overcast clouds
|February 20, 2025
|27.98
|Sky is clear
|February 21, 2025
|28.11
|Scattered clouds
|February 22, 2025
|25.00
|Sky is clear
|February 23, 2025
|26.51
|Sky is clear
|February 24, 2025
|27.08
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on February 17, 2025
