Haryana youth gets 20-year jail term for raping, killing 6-yr-old girl

A local court in Hisar on Wednesday awarded 20-year imprisonment to a youth who abducted, raped and brutally murdered a six-year-old girl in Uklana town of the district on December 8 last year.

The court of additional district and sessions judge DR Chalia also imposed Rs 80,000 fine on the accused, who was minor when he committed the crime, but is an adult now.

Pointing out that after raping the girl, the accused had murdered her in a barbaric manner by inserting a wooden stick in her private parts, the judge observed that the crime falls in the category of the rarest of the rare cases, but he cannot pronounce a death sentence as the accused was a juvenile when the crime was committed.

The court said, “It is a crime against the holy body of a girl child and the soul of the society and such a crime is aggravated by the manner in which it has been committed. The nature of the crime and the manner in which it has been committed speaks about its uncommonness.”

It observed that the crime was committed in a beastly manner and crossed all the limits of humanity as he (convict) did not even think of the tender age of the victim.

The court also ruled that the accused will serve the punishment without any concession.

The accused had abducted the six-year-old girl from her residence (a tent near the railway crossing) in Uklana town on the night of December 8 last year, raped her before murdering her. Her body was found the next day with a 16-cm wooden stick inserted into her genitals, at an abandoned plot, just 200 m from her tent.

The accused, who worked as a labourer, stayed in a tent just 50 away from that of the victim.

Victim’s counsel Balwant Singh said the accused kidnapped the girl from her tent when she was sleeping by the side of her mother.

The post-mortem report had also confirmed rape and torture, while pointing out that the wooden stick was found inside her body had ruptured her intestines and uterus, causing internal bleeding that resulted into her death.

Talking to HT, deputy district attorney (DDA) Rajiv Sardana said a total of 43 witnesses deposed before the court.

A police spokesperson said that a special investigation team (SIT), headed by the then Hisar SP Manisha Choudhary, investigated the case along with two DSPs. It was a first of its kind case in which Haryana Police got conducted narco-analysis, polygraph and brain mapping tests of the accused from forensic science laboratory, Gandhinagar, in Gujarat.

The victim’s father has welcomed the court verdict. Talking over phone, he said that the family is happy with the judgment. However, he claimed that the state government had promised a compensation Rs 10-lakh to the family, but they have received only Rs 4.12 lakh so far.

He added, “The government had promised a house for the family, but we haven’t got it yet.”

First Published: Sep 20, 2018 10:49 IST