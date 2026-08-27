Haryanvi singer-YouTuber Ankit Balyan shot dead outside gym in UP; attackers flee on bikes

Haryanvi singer and YouTuber Ankit Balyan was shot dead by unidentified assailants outside a gym in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on Wednesday evening, police said.

Haryanvi singer Ankit Balyan was shot dead outside Shamli gym in UP. (Instagram@ Ankit Balyan)

The incident occurred in the Kotwali police station area as Balyan was leaving the gym. Police said the attackers arrived on two motorcycles and fired several rounds at Balyan. He died at the spot.

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The incident led to protests as Balyan’s family members and supporters blocked the Delhi-Muzaffarnagar road near Verma Market Tiraha, about 50 metres from the crime scene. A strong police team was deployed as protesters called for the immediate arrest of those responsible and strict action against them.

Police teams formed

“Several teams have been formed to establish the motive behind Ankit Balyan’s murder and arrest the accused. All possible angles are being investigated,” said SP (Shamli) NP Singh.

Also read | 3 juveniles among 4 detained for firing, machete attack on gym owner

Police are also examining CCTV footage from the area in an effort to identify those involved in the attack, officials said.

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{{^usCountry}} Ravi Sharma, gym owner, told news agency ANI, “Ankit Baliyan used to come every day. While he was leaving after his workout around 6.30-6.45 pm, a few miscreants shot at him...There were 15-20 rounds of firing. He was rushed to the hospital but he died...” SP chief condemns attack on 'Jats' {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ravi Sharma, gym owner, told news agency ANI, “Ankit Baliyan used to come every day. While he was leaving after his workout around 6.30-6.45 pm, a few miscreants shot at him...There were 15-20 rounds of firing. He was rushed to the hospital but he died...” SP chief condemns attack on 'Jats' {{/usCountry}}

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Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav termed Balyan's killing "highly condemnable", saying the "law and order" situation had been reduced to "zero" and demanded investigation into possible political rivalry.

Also read | On cam: Bikers come, rain bullets at gym owner, kill him mid exercise in Haryana's Hansi

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“ The law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh has been rendered null and void in the manner in which popular singer Ankit Baliyan was mercilessly murdered by firing 18 rounds at him in Shamli, spreading fear across the entire region. The news of the grieving mother of the deceased, cradling her son's body in her lap and mourning on the street itself, is heart-wrenching. The Jat community has raised its demand for the arrest of the attackers right on the streets. The entire Jat community of UP considers this an attack on itself and is furious. There is a growing demand for the investigation of this murder case to also be conducted from the perspective of political rivalry. Utterly condemnable,” he wrote on X.

Panchayat poll speculation

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There was speculation that Balyan was planning to contest the upcoming panchayat polls. However, authorities and his associates had not officially confirmed this immediately, nor was there any confirmation that it was linked to his killing.

Also read | Firing outside Delhi gym: Police probe Guru Randhawa link, Lawrence Bishnoi gang claim

Balyan's YouTube presence

Balyan had more than 3.66 lakh subscribers on YouTube. He appeared in his videos as a singer and performer, working with different collaborators.

Several of his videos featured guns, firearms, and SUVs.

Balyan, who hailed from Bantikheda village, had built a following through Haryanvi songs, several of which portrayed gun culture. In 2023, an FIR was also registered against him following a roadshow in Shamli that was allegedly held without permission.

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(With inputs from HT correspondent and agencies)