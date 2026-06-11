On cam: Bikers come, rain bullets at gym owner, kill him mid exercise in Haryana's Hansi

In the CCTV visuals, Kapil is seen giving instructions to a small group of people doing 'step-up' exercise on a flight of stairs near Fawara Chowk early morning -- all of them with their backs turned to the road and facing the closed shops.

The incident that reportedly took place at around 5.30 am near Fawara Chowk was caught on a CCTV camera, showing the gym owner, Kapil, conducting an outdoor exercise session for a group of six to seven people.

A 26-year-old gym owner was shot dead by two unidentified bike-borne assailants in Haryana's Hansi early Thursday while he was in the middle of an exercise session with his clients.

The video shows two individuals coming on a bike and one opening fire at Kapil, sending the group of people exercising in panic and fleeing the scene.

The assailant fired 10 rounds at the victim, PTI news agency quoted as saying Vinod Shankar, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters), Hansi.

DSP Shankar said that Kapil, who used to run a fitness centre in Hansi, had recently shifted his business to a new location in the same area.

The motive behind the crime is under investigation, and efforts are underway to nab the accused, he said.

Kapil's mother told police that he had a court marriage nearly three years ago, according to the DSP.

The video shows a man in the white cap getting down and firing multiple shots at Kapil. The victim turns around, but sinks to the ground after being hit by multiple shots, while the attackers flee the scene.

Officials said Kapil was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

Efforts are underway to track the assailants, police said.

Shots fired at Delhi gym, police probe Guru Randhawa link In an unrelated incident, a gym in west Delhi's Paschim Vihar came under attack early Thursday after two unidentified men on a motorcycle allegedly opened fire at the premises, police said. No injuries were reported in the incident.

The firing took place at the "24 Hs Fitness" gym located in Pushkar Enclave, prompting a police response and an investigation into possible motives behind the attack, HT reported earlier. Authorities are also examining a potential connection with Punjabi singer and entrepreneur Guru Randhawa, whose name surfaced during the probe.

According to Delhi Police, information about the incident was received through a PCR call in the early hours of Thursday.

"On 11/06/26 early morning, a PCR call was received at PS Paschim Vihar East regarding a firing incident at "24 Hs fitness" Gym, Pushkar Enclave, Paschim Vihar, Delhi," a statement by Delhi police said.