MUMBAI: In a major development in the controversial Jalgaon Jamod murder investigation, which has drawn widespread flak for the Buldhana police, two senior police officers have been suspended for negligence and procedural lapses during the probe. The case involves the arrest of a man and his son for the murder of his daughter who later turned out to be alive. 2 police officers suspended in Jalgaon Jamod investigation lapse; total suspensions rise to six

The two officers are former local crime branch in-charge Sunil Ambulkar and Jalgaon Jamod police station in-charge Nitin Patil. Buldhana superintendent of police (SP) Nilesh Tambe confirmed the action, which was taken two days ago but made public on Monday. Earlier, the district police administration had suspended local crime branch sub-inspector Pankaj Sapkale and three police constables for their alleged role in the flawed investigation.

The fresh suspensions were ordered following a recommendation by the Buldhana SP, who cited serious lapses in the probe and the damage caused to the police force’s reputation. The action also comes amid an ongoing preliminary inquiry into the handling of the case by deputy superintendent of police Manisha Kadam.

The case involves the discovery of a mutilated body in the Rajura area in April. The police officials involved in the investigation identified the remains as those of a missing young woman named Shivani Kalmekar without conducting adequate verification or forensic confirmation. Based on their conclusion, the police arrested the woman’s father, Bapurao Kalmekar, and brother Ajay on murder charges and sent them to jail. However, the investigation unravelled dramatically on May 28 when Shivani appeared at the police station, alive and well.

The incident led to immense embarrassment for the police department and raised serious questions about the quality of the investigation. Following public outrage and criticism from political leaders and social organisations, demands have grown for accountability at higher levels of the police hierarchy as well.

Shivani’s father and brother also alleged that they were physically assaulted and pressured into confessing to a crime they had not committed. They also alleged that they asked to pay a bribe of ₹5 lakh.

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, who was one of the politicians who approached the police, demanded that Maharashtra DGP Sadanand Date conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the case. “We want a detailed investigation to determine whether responsibility lies solely with officers at the police inspector level or extends to their seniors as well. We also suspect the involvement of influential individuals outside the police administration and believe there may have been attempts to suppress certain facts. These aspects, too, must be thoroughly investigated,” Pawar said in a post on X.