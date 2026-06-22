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Historic wrong or distortion? What is the political row over renaming Kolkata road after ‘Suhrawardy’

A row erupted in Bengal after Suhrawardy Avenue was renamed. Opposition claims the govt confused educationist Hasan Suhrawardy with his nephew Huseyn.

Updated on: Jun 22, 2026 04:24 pm IST
Written by Shubham Pandey
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West Bengal has witnessed a series of controversies since the formation of the new government, and a fresh political row has now erupted over the renaming of a prominent Kolkata road.

Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari said that a historic wrong was corrected by renaming Suhrawardy Avenue to Gopal Mukherjee road.(PTI)

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) recently renamed Suhrawardy Avenue as Gopal Mukherjee Road. The move was welcomed by West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, who described it as a "historic" decision that corrected a longstanding wrong.

In a post on X, Adhikari said the road had been named after a person who had "wilfully misused state power as a weapon" and was responsible for the massacre of innocent citizens for political gain. However, opposition leaders accused the government of acting on incorrect historical information.

Also Read | Row over KMC move to rename Suhrawardy Avenue after Gopal Mukherjee

Former TMC Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale echoed the criticism, saying Suhrawardy Avenue had been named in honour of Hasan Suhrawardy in April 1933 and not after Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy. He accused the BJP government of failing to verify basic historical facts before taking the decision.

Responding to the criticism, Bengal BJP chief spokesperson Debjit Sarkar said the KMC could explain the rationale behind selecting the road for renaming. He added that the BJP welcomed a road being named after Gopal Mukherjee, whom he described as a man who protected the lives and honour of thousands during a turbulent period in Bengal's history.

 
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