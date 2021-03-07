Home / India News / ‘Hasn't Kashmir become paradise after 2019?' Omar Abdullah taunts BJP
Omar Abdullah chided BJP's Suvendu Adhikari who was quoted a saying the "Bengal will become like Kashmir" if the Trinamool Congress returns to power in the assembly election.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 06:19 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Omar Abdullah(HT File Photo)

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah on Sunday taunted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the remarks of its leader Suvendu Adhikari that West Bengal will become like Kashmir if the Trinamool Congress came back to power in the upcoming assembly election.

“But according to you BJP wallas Kashmir has become paradise after August 2019 so what’s wrong with West Bengal becoming Kashmir?,” Abdullah questioned in a tweet.

On August 5, 2019, the Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and split the erstwhile state into two union territories – J&K and Ladakh.

Omar termed Adhikari’s comment as stupid and tasteless.

“Anyway, Bengalis love Kashmir & visit us in large numbers so we forgive you (for) your stupid, tasteless comment,” he said.

Omar had also shared Adhikari’s statement reported by a news agency saying “If they (Trinamool Congress) come back to power, West Bengal will become Kashmir”.

Adhikari, a former TMC heavyweight, crossed over to the BJP in December. He faces his former boss and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in his home turf Nandigram in the election.

