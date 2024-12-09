Hassan rally reaffirms Siddaramaiah’s appeal in state

The “Janakalyana Samavesha” rally in Hassan has reaffirmed chief minister Siddaramaiah’s strong grassroots appeal, people familiar with the matter said. The event, attended by around 150,000 people from six districts of the Old Mysore region, came amid growing speculation about internal power struggles within the Congress. CM Siddaramaiah during the rally in Hassan on Thursday. (PTI)

A senior cabinet minister, on condition of anonymity, noted the rally’s impact on leadership dynamics and said: “The event showed that Siddaramaiah remains the Congress’ mass leader. It has quelled demands for any leadership change.”

The rivalry between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar dates back to the aftermath of the Congress’ triumph in this year’s assembly elections. While Siddaramaiah was chosen as chief minister, Shivakumar, who aspired to the top post, accepted the deputy CM role as a compromise. This arrangement has since fuelled speculation about potential leadership changes during the government’s tenure, the people said.

Shivakumar, recently in an interview had hinted at a potential leadership change down the line, stating, “I will reveal it when the time comes.”

Following the Hassan rally, however, Shivakumar struck a conciliatory tone. Addressing Siddaramaiah’s supporters, he declared, “Don’t worry. In Mysuru, this bande (rock) DK Shivakumar has said that he will be with Siddaramaiah. I will be there now, tomorrow also, and till I die. This is the history of this Kanakapura Bande. Wherever I work, I am honest.”

The rally, initially titled “Siddaramaiah Swabhimani Janandolana Samavesha,” was rebranded as “Janakalyana Samavesha” following concerns raised by senior party leaders and the All India Congress Committee (AICC). The original plan for the event aimed to counter allegations against Siddaramaiah related to the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case and to consolidate support from the Ahinda communities—minorities, backward classes, and Dalits—in the JD(S)-dominated Hassan region.

However, a letter reportedly addressed to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge by a party leader highlighted fears that the rally could devolve into “hero worship,” potentially harming the party’s collective image. This prompted the leadership to ensure the event reflected a broader Congress-led narrative focused on developmental achievements and countering opposition claims.

During the rally, Siddaramaiah said: “Swabhimanigala Okkootagalu wanted to organize this event under their banner. However, I told them that as the CM of the state, I cannot participate unless the party is also involved.”

Shivakumar on Saturday said that no one in the party should talk about any power-sharing “agreement or formula” involving him and Siddaramaiah, as he clarified that there was no such a thing. He, however, said that they were working with some “political understanding”.

“No one should talk about any oppanda (agreement). There is no formula (power-sharing formula) or anything. We are both working with some political understanding. I have never spoken about any formula, there is nothing. What I told the national channel is we have come to some understanding,” he added.

Another senior party leader said that despite the public statement, DK Shivakumar had pushed for the change in the leadership, especially when MUDA case had initially come out. “There was pressure put on the high command to ask Siddaramaiah to step down until his name is cleared,” he said.

The leader, however, added that there was “no coup d’etat” but a political play. “The DK Shivakumar faction knows that CM stepping down at this point could affect the party also. Yes, there is a competition, but I would call it healthy competition and not rivalry,” the leader added.