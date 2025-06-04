‘Hate speech unacceptable’: TMC leader Kunal Ghosh after Sharmistha Panoli denied interim bail

Hours after social media influencer Sharmishtha Panoli’s interim bail request was denied by the Calcutta high court on Tuesday, Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh said that “hate speech” of any kind is “unacceptable”. Sharmistha Panoli is currently in judicial custody till June 13.(File/PTI)

While speaking about an FIR on Wajahat Khan, the man whose police complaint led to Panoli’s arrest, Ghosh clarified his party’s stance on the matter. “This is entirely a legal matter. Our position is very clear — whether it’s on social media or in society at large, hate speech of any kind is unacceptable. If anyone engages in it, appropriate legal action must be taken,” he told ANI.

Bail denied to Sharmishtha Panoli

Ghosh’s remarks come after the Calcutta high court denied interim bail to Sharmistha Panoli citing that freedom of speech does not mean one can hurt some other person’s or community’s sentiments.

Justice Partha Sarathi Chatterjee, who presided over the matter and denied interim bail to Panoli, said, "Look, we have freedom of speech, but that doesn't mean you will go on to hurt others. Our country is diverse, with people from different castes, creeds, and religions. We must be cautious by saying this. So, day after tomorrow. Heavens will not fall."

“This video was made on social media, it was heard, and this incident has led to a section of people's sentiments being hurt,” he was quoted as saying by Live Law.

Sharmistha Panoli is a social media influencer who was arrested last week over her allegedly communal remarks in a video. The remarks were linked to Operation Sindoor. After facing backlash, Panoli had deleted the post and also issued an apology, however, she was arrested by the West Bengal Police from Haryana’s Gurugram last week.

Panoli is currently in judicial custody till June 13. Her lawyer, Md Samimuddin, said that the HC has directed the police to produce the case diary so that the "bail hearing can be held on June 5." He added that the high court has directed that no fresh FIR should be filed against Panoli regarding the same case and has also asked authorities to ensure basic amenities are provided to her at the correctional facility.

“We are hopeful of getting bail on the 5th," he said.

