e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 03, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Hathras gang-rape victim’s kin say ‘couldn’t even see her face before cremation’

Hathras gang-rape victim’s kin say ‘couldn’t even see her face before cremation’

The Hathras gang-rape victim’s family said they were not allowed see their daughter’s body before her forcible cremation at 2:30am.

india Updated: Oct 03, 2020 13:06 IST
Hemendra Chaturvedi | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Hemendra Chaturvedi | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Hindustan Times, Agra
Relatives of the gangrape victim at her village after her death, in Hathras district on Tuesday.
Relatives of the gangrape victim at her village after her death, in Hathras district on Tuesday.(ANI Photo )
         

The family of the 19-year-old Hathras gang-rape victim said on Saturday they want justice and not money as they spoke to reporters, who were allowed to enter the Uttar Pradesh district for the first times in days.

The Dalit woman was raped by four “upper caste” men earlier this month and was admitted to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College of Aligarh Muslim University after she was left partially paralysed. She was later shifted to Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi where she died on Tuesday.

The family said while speaking to reporters they were not allowed see their daughter’s body before her forcible cremation at 2:30am, adding that their request to cremate the woman in the morning fell on deaf ears. “We lied down in front of the ambulance but were removed and the cremation was forcefully performed at night,” they said. “We want justice, not money,” they said.

Also Read| ‘Cops outside toilets of victim’s home’: Hathras off limits, family off the grid

They were referring to the victim cremated by the Uttar Pradesh police in the predawn hours on Wednesday against the family’s wish. The family members were allegedly locked inside their house and could not perform the last rites.

The area was cordoned by the Uttar Pradesh authorities and Section 144 was imposed in the district that barred political leaders and journalists from meeting the family members. Earlier in the day, the district was reopened only for reporters.

The family has alleged that they, especially the woman’s father, were being pressured by the UP authorities. They also alleged that no probe was conducted by the special investigation team (SIT) on Friday on the pretext of which media was restricted from entering the village.

tags
top news
PM Modi questions previous regimes over Ladakh’s Daulat Beg Oldi, says they compromised on security
PM Modi questions previous regimes over Ladakh’s Daulat Beg Oldi, says they compromised on security
Army chief, foreign secretary to seal shipping agreement and security ties with Myanmar
Army chief, foreign secretary to seal shipping agreement and security ties with Myanmar
Hathras gang-rape victim’s kin say ‘couldn’t even see her face before cremation’
Hathras gang-rape victim’s kin say ‘couldn’t even see her face before cremation’
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was a suicide, not murder: AIIMS panel chief
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was a suicide, not murder: AIIMS panel chief
Hathras village borders reopened, reporters allowed in, says official
Hathras village borders reopened, reporters allowed in, says official
Congress to hold nationwide agitation against Hathras gang-rape case on Oct 5
Congress to hold nationwide agitation against Hathras gang-rape case on Oct 5
Ready to waive ‘interest on interest’ during moratorium: Centre tells SC
Ready to waive ‘interest on interest’ during moratorium: Centre tells SC
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesCSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In