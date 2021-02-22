Hathras gangrape case: CBI files status report before high court

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a status report in the Hathras gangrape and murder case before the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court which had taken suo motu cognisance of the incident last year.

The court fixed the next date of hearing for March 19.

The agency filed the status report on Friday in a sealed envelope in the court of justices Rajan Roy and Jaspreet Singh. CBI lawyer Anurag Singh apprised the court with the investigation till date in the presence of senior advocate Jaideep Narain Mathur, who has been appointed amicus curiae in the case.

Additional advocate general Vinod Kumar Shahi appeared on behalf of the Uttar Pradesh government.

On September 14 last year, a 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four persons in Hathras district when she had gone to the fields to collect cattle fodder. She was referred to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital in an extremely critical condition where she died two weeks later on September 29. There was public outrage over the way the body was sent back to Hathras and cremated late night without the family’s consent.

The Supreme Court also ordered the Allahabad high court to monitor the investigation into the Hathras gangrape case. A three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by CJI SA Bobde, felt it appropriate that the high court monitored the case as it was already examining a suo motu proceeding on the “hurried cremation” of the woman.

The CBI, in December last year, charged four men with gang-rape and murder, basing its findings on the dying declaration of the woman and rejecting earlier statements by state government officials and the police that disputed rape.