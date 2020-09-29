Hathras woman, battling for life after being gang-raped, dies

india

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 10:30 IST

The 19-year-old Dalit woman, who was gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras, died on Tuesday morning, news agency ANI reported.

The woman was allegedly raped by four men in her village on September 14 when she went to a farm.

She was taken to a hospital in Aligarh the next day in a critical condition, and moved to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi for better medical facilities.

She was shifted to AIIMS on Monday after her condition showed no signs of improvement. The woman was in critical condition, and on ventilator.

According to the police, the woman had gone to the fields with her mother on the fateful day and had gone missing soon after. She was later found brutally injured, with her deep cuts on the tongue. The accused also attempted to strangulate her.

The police had later arrested the four accused. The Kotwali in-charge in Hathras was removed and sent to police lines. The Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) was deployed at the house of the woman.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati had condemned the incident, saying no woman from any community is safe in Uttar Pradesh and asked the state government to pay attention to it.