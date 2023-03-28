‘Hatred for PM Modi changed to insult to nation’: Smriti Irani slams Rahul Gandhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday launched a fresh attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying his hatred for Prime Minister Narendra Modi had transformed into insult to the nation. This comes amid the political controversy surrounding the disqualification of Gandhi from the Lok Sabha after he was convicted by a Surat court in a defamation case over his ‘Modi surname’ remark.



“Due to political frustration, Rahul Gandhi's hatred towards PM Modi has now transformed into insult to the entire nation. While insulting the PM, he thought it wise to insult the entire OBC community”, Union minister Smriti Irani said at a press conference. Union minister Smriti Irani said the Gandhi family tried to malign the image of PM Narendra Modi when they were in power

“He (Rahul Gandhi) abused and accused PM Modi in Parliament but could not verify his own statement by authenticating it with his own signature. Rahul Gandhi has been convicted by the court, for not abusing an individual but OBC community is known to every citizen of our country”, Irani said.

“This is not the first time Gandhi family has tried to insult people from Dalit or backward communities. When a woman from the tribal family became the President, even then Droupadi Murmu was insulted by a Congress member on the instructions of Gandhi family”, the BJP leader added.



“Rahul Gandhi in a magazine interview said that he will keep attacking PM Modi's image until he destroys it. The Gandhi family tried to malign the image of PM Narendra Modi when they were in power but they failed miserably, he could decrease the love that common people have for PM Modi”.



Rahul Gandhi's disqualification has intensified the political showdown between the Centre and the Congress in the stormy Budget session. The Congress leader has vowed that he will continue to ask questions and "fight for the democratic rights of the people".



“Please understand why I have been disqualified. I have been disqualified because PM Narendra Modi is scared of my next speech on Adani. I have seen it in his eyes,” he had said at a presser last Saturday.

