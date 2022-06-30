Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Have been treating Udaipur killing as terror act from the start: DGP
india news

Have been treating Udaipur killing as terror act from the start: DGP

The Rajasthan Police have been treating the brutal killing of a Hindu tailor by two Muslim men as an act of terror “from the very beginning” and have also booked the accused under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Rajasthan DGP M L Lather said on Wednesday.
Policemen carry out a flag march through a street in Ajmer on Wednesday, following the murder of a Hindu tailor by two Muslim men in Udaipur. (AFP)
Published on Jun 30, 2022 12:36 AM IST
BySachin Saini, Jaipur

The Rajasthan Police have been treating the brutal killing of a Hindu tailor by two Muslim men as an act of terror “from the very beginning” and have also booked the accused under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), state directorate general of police (DGP) M L Lather said on Wednesday.

Preliminary investigation by the state police has revealed that one of the accused, Gaus Mohammed, a resident of Udaipur who was apprehended by Rajasthan Police on Tuesday evening, had made a trip to Pakistan in 2014, and was closely connected to an organisation named Dawaat-e-Islami, the DGP said.

“During the course of the investigation, it has emerged that Gaus Mohammed was closely connected with an organisation called Dawat-e-Islami. Keeping this in mind and following instructions from chief minister Ashok Gehlot, we have been treating the case as an act of terror right from the beginning,” Lather said.

Keeping in mind these aspects and the nature of the attack, the state police notified the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and appealed for help, Lather added.

RELATED STORIES

“We have also filed a case under UAPA,” he said.

NIA has already registered a case under UAPA in connection with the gruesome murder of the Hindu tailor that has shocked the country. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sachin Saini

Sachin Saini is Special Correspondent for Rajasthan. He covers politics, tourism, forest, home, panchayati raj and rural development, and development journalism....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP