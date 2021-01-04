e-paper
Home / India News / ‘Have tremendous experience in vaccines,’ says Bharat Biotech MD amid debate over efficacy data

‘Have tremendous experience in vaccines,’ says Bharat Biotech MD amid debate over efficacy data

The government recently approved emergency authorisation use of Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield and also to indigenously developed Covaxin. Soon, data on Covaxin was sought by experts.

india Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 17:54 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Jaipur: A volunteer being vaccinated by a medic during the Bharat Biotech's 'Covaxin' human trial after it was approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), at Maharaja Agrasen Super Speciality Hospital in Jaipur, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI18-12-2020_000120B)
Jaipur: A volunteer being vaccinated by a medic during the Bharat Biotech's 'Covaxin' human trial after it was approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), at Maharaja Agrasen Super Speciality Hospital in Jaipur, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI18-12-2020_000120B)(PTI)
         

Amid concerns regarding the efficacy data of Covaxin, developed by the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, the company’s managing director Krishna Ella said that its vaccine is safe and the company is conducting trials in more than 12 countries apart from India. “We are not a company without experience in vaccines. We have tremendous experience in vaccines,” ANI quoted Ella as saying.

“We are touching 123 countries. We are the only company that has got such extensive experience & extensive publication in review journals,” he also said.

“We are not just conducting clinical trials in India. We have done clinical trials more than 12 countries including the UK. We are doing clinical trials in Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh & other countries. We are not just an Indian company, we are truly a global company,” Ella also said.

The government recently approved emergency authorisation use of Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield and also to indigenously developed Covaxin. Soon, data on Covaxin was sought by experts.

Meanwhile, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Dr Balram Bhargava had said on Sunday that Covaxin is based on an inactivated whole virus, having potential to target mutated coronavirus strains including the UK variant, and it was a major reason for giving it a conditional nod.

Speaking on the controversy around the vaccine, Ella said, “Now that vaccine is being politicised, I want to state very clearly that none of my family members are associated with any political party.”

“Approval of Covaxin for emergency use is a giant leap for innovation and novel product development in India. It is a proud moment for the nation and a great milestone in India’s scientific capability, a kickstart to the innovation ecosystem in India,” Ella also said.

