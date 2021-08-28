Have you got one dose of Covaxin? ICMR study reveals how protected you are from Covid

If you have got one dose of Covaxin, the indigenous vaccine produced by Bharat Biotech, are you protected from further infection? A recent study by the Indian Council of Medical Research says that the protection level depends on whether you have contracted the infection before or not. In a pilot study conducted on 114 healthcare professionals, it has been found that previous infection plus the first dose of Covaxin is equivalent to two doses of the vaccine in individuals who have not been infected by the virus.

"In the results, it was observed that participants with previous SARS-CoV-2 infection after a single vaccine dose elicited IgG (N) and IgG (S) antibody levels along with NAb binding inhibition responses levels similar to infection-naive vaccinated participants who had taken two doses of the vaccine," the study said.

So what the study reveals is that antibodies from previous infection plus the first dose of Covaxin is equal to two doses of Covaxin in a person who has never been infected.

Taking both doses of any vaccine -- Covaxin, Covishield, Sputnik V-- is mandatory for the maximum protection against Covid-19. However, several studies on the efficacy of one dose, two doses are being done for the purpose of scientific research -- for a better understanding of how these vaccines are working.

Two doses of either Covaxin or Covishield provide over 90 per cent protection from Covid death, reports have revealed. Several cases of reinfection or breakthrough infections have been reported in the country of late. ICMR director general Balram Bhargava recently said that these vaccines are disease-modifying and not disease-preventing, Hence, the need to maintain Covid-appropriate behaviour is maximum.

India has achieved the landmark of one crore vaccination on Friday, for which it received global acclaim. Apart from accelerating the pace of vaccination, India is also steady on the track of vaccine research as a trial of the mix of Covishield and Covaxin has recently got the nod.