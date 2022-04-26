HC admits plea against lifetime Cabinet minster status to former Goa CM

PANAJI: The Bombay High Court at Goa has admitted a petition challenging the constitutional validity of according lifetime Cabinet minister status to former Goa chief minister Pratapsingh Rane, citing “arguable issues” concerning the unprecedented move to honour the state’s longest-serving legislator.

Lawyer Aires Rodrigues challenged the constitutional validity of the notification issued on January 7 bestowing the status in the run-up to the assembly elections. He argued the status was granted to convince Rane to call time on his political career under pressure from his son and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Vishwajti Rane. Rodrigues said Vishwajti Rane instead wanted to field his wife Deviya Rane on a BJP ticket.

“The Constitution does not provide for conferring Cabinet [minister] status on any individual other than a current minister who is duly sworn in and that there is no law whereby Cabinet status can be granted to an individual, who was in the past a minister,” Rodrigues said.

He cited the Constitutional provisions and added the strength of the Goa’s council of ministers cannot exceed 12. Rodrigues added the conferment of the lifetime Cabinet minister status has increased the number of the council to 13.

Rodrigues sought interim relief in the form of a stay on the notification but the state government sought time to file its reply. He argued the cost of maintaining Rane’s status will cost the state exchequer ₹90 lakh annually.

Pratapsingh Rane, a six-time chief minister, never lost an election from the Poriem constituency since 1972. He initially said he would contest the 2022 polls but later backed out.

A bench of Justices M S Sonak and R N Laddha will hear the matter next on May 2.