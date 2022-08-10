HC confirms interim protection from arrest to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, son

The Bombay high court on Wednesday confirmed interim protection from arrest granted to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya and his son, Neil, in connection with the alleged misappropriation of funds collected for saving India’s first aircraft carrier INS Vikrant from getting scrapped.

The relief was granted after the state government informed the court there was no evidence against the two. The court was also told a 72-hour notice will be issued to them if they are required to be arrested.

A single judge bench of justice Bharati Dangre directed the two to appear before the police on August 17 and 18 pursuant to the summons issued to them earlier while disposing of their anticipatory bail applications.

The two were booked for allegedly swindling ₹57 crore collected for saving INS Vikrant and converting the decommissioned aircraft carrier into a museum.

Senior advocate Shirish Gupte, who appeared for the Mumbai Police, submitted a report before the bench saying the police did not have enough evidence and added custody of the two was not required.

The high court on April 13 granted the two interim protection from arrest observing the First Information Report against them was mainly based on media reports. It added there was no material on record to indicate on what basis the complainant arrived at the ₹57 crore figure.