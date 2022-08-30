HC: Decide on ASI survey of Krishna Janmabhoomi, Eidgah in 4 months

The Allahabad high court on Monday directed a Mathura court to pass an order within four months on an application seeking an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey of Shahi Eidgah mosque adjacent to Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple.

Justice Piyush Agrawal passed the order while disposing of a petition filed by Bhagwan Shri Krishna Virajman (the personification of Lord Krishna) and others and directed the Mathura court to decide the application within four months.

The petition had sought a direction to the civil judge (senior division), Mathura, to decide within a stipulated time period the application dated May 13, 2022 pending in original suit of 2021 (Shri Krishna Virajman and others Vs UP Sunni Central Waqf Board and others).

The application before the Mathura court sought a survey conducted by the ASI of the Shahi Eidgah mosque. The petitioners argued that since the application is pending consideration, the petitioners are suffering irreparable loss.

“Considering the facts and circumstances of the case, without expressing any opinion on the merits of the issue, the present petition stands disposed of finally with a direction to the concerned court below to consider and decide application dated May 13, 2022 in accordance with law expeditiously and preferably within a period of four months,” the high court said.

The court further noted that the Mathura court must give opportunity to the parties concerned and decide the application “without granting unnecessary adjournments to either of the parties, if there is no legal impediment”.

The Mathura court is hearing a bunch of suits for the removal of Shahi Eidgah mosque from near the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in the Katra Keshav Dev Temple Complex and the handing over of land measuring 13.37 acre to Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust.

The petitioners have sought the mosque’s survey by the ASI, claiming the existence of several signs of temples, like those of “om, swastika and sheshnaga (Hindu mythological serpent)” inside it.

It was claimed in the application that the disputed complex was earlier a temple and the Shahi Eidgah mosque was built by demolishing it. The application claims that Kansa had imprisoned lord Krishna’s parents in the Dwapar era where the mosque stands now, and it is the birth place of Krishna.