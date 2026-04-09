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HC defers verdict on Ghose Commission report in Kaleshwaram project to April 22

Telangana High Court defers ruling on Justice P C Ghose Commission report regarding Kaleshwaram project irregularities to April 22.

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 08:10 am IST
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
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The Telangana high court on Wednesday deferred its judgement to April 22 on the constitution of the Justice P C Ghose Commission, which probed the alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project and submitted its report to the state government.

HC defers verdict on Ghose Commission report in Kaleshwaram project to April 22

A high court bench, comprising chief justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and justice G M Mohiuddin, heard extensive arguments on a batch of petitions filed independently by Bharat Rashtra Samithi president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), former irrigation minister T Harish Rao, senior IAS officer Smita Sabharwal, and former IAS officer S K Joshi, among others in September last year.

The bench, which was supposed to deliver its judgement on Wednesday, reserved the same and posted the matter to April 22.

The Justice Ghose commission was appointed in March 2024, to look into the major lapses in the design, construction, and operational aspects of major barrages built as part of the Kaleshwaram project - Medigadda, Annaram, and Sundilla — following the damages caused during October 2023 floods.

They contended that the commission had failed to adequately consider their explanations before proceeding against them and alleged that the inquiry was being conducted in a manner prejudicial to them.

The Telangana government, however, defended the commission, saying it had been constituted in the larger public interest to uncover deficiencies and possible wrongdoing in the Kaleshwaram project.

It told the court that the commission had prepared its findings based on available records and had issued notices to all concerned individuals in accordance with the law. The government sought dismissal of the petitions, maintaining that the inquiry process was legally valid.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
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