HC dismisses Naidu’s bail plea in three cases

The Andhra Pradesh high court on Monday dismissed the petitions of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu seeking anticipatory bails in three different cases filed against him by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of the state police.

N Chandrababu Naidu (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Simultaneously, a special court for Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) cases in Vijayawada also rejected Naidu’s plea for regular bail in the multi-crore skill development corporation scandal.

In the high court, a single judge bench headed by justice K Suresh Reddy dismissed Naidu’s petition for anticipatory bail in the case of alleged irregularities in the alignment of Amaravati Inner Ring Road.

The bench, which reserved its judgement after hearing arguments of Naidu’s counsel Siddharth Luthra and that of advocate general S Sriram on Tuesday last week, agreed with the contention of the state government that granting bail was not appropriate at a time when the investigation in the case is at a crucial stage.

The high court also dismissed Naidu’s anticipatory bail petitions in Angallu violence case and as well in the case of alleged irregularities in AP Fibernet project. The Angallu case is connected to the riots which took place during a political rally taken out by the TDP chief on August 4.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Several policemen and supporters of the TDP and the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) were injured in stone pelting, arson and a riot at Angallu in Annamayya district and Punganuru in Chittoor district.

In the ACB court, justice Hima Bindu, who reserved her judgement after hearing the arguments from both the sides on October 5, rejected the TDP chief’s petition for regular bail in the ₹371 crore state skill development scam case.

While senior Supreme Court advocate Pramod Kumar Dubey argued on behalf of Naidu, additional advocate general Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy put forth his arguments on behalf of the CID.

The ACB court also rejected the CID’s petition seeking the custody of Naidu for further interrogation in the skill development case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On October 5, the ACB court extended the judicial remand of Naidu till October 19. The TDP chief had been in judicial remand in the Rajahmundry Central Jail since the early hours of September 11, two days after he was arrested by the CID in the skill development scam.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here! Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON