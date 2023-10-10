Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / HC dismisses Naidu’s bail plea in three cases

HC dismisses Naidu’s bail plea in three cases

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Oct 10, 2023 08:56 AM IST

A special court for Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) cases in Vijayawada also rejected Naidu’s plea for regular bail in the multi-crore skill development corporation scandal

The Andhra Pradesh high court on Monday dismissed the petitions of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu seeking anticipatory bails in three different cases filed against him by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of the state police.

N Chandrababu Naidu (PTI)

Simultaneously, a special court for Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) cases in Vijayawada also rejected Naidu’s plea for regular bail in the multi-crore skill development corporation scandal.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

In the high court, a single judge bench headed by justice K Suresh Reddy dismissed Naidu’s petition for anticipatory bail in the case of alleged irregularities in the alignment of Amaravati Inner Ring Road.

The bench, which reserved its judgement after hearing arguments of Naidu’s counsel Siddharth Luthra and that of advocate general S Sriram on Tuesday last week, agreed with the contention of the state government that granting bail was not appropriate at a time when the investigation in the case is at a crucial stage.

The high court also dismissed Naidu’s anticipatory bail petitions in Angallu violence case and as well in the case of alleged irregularities in AP Fibernet project. The Angallu case is connected to the riots which took place during a political rally taken out by the TDP chief on August 4.

Several policemen and supporters of the TDP and the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) were injured in stone pelting, arson and a riot at Angallu in Annamayya district and Punganuru in Chittoor district.

In the ACB court, justice Hima Bindu, who reserved her judgement after hearing the arguments from both the sides on October 5, rejected the TDP chief’s petition for regular bail in the 371 crore state skill development scam case.

While senior Supreme Court advocate Pramod Kumar Dubey argued on behalf of Naidu, additional advocate general Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy put forth his arguments on behalf of the CID.

The ACB court also rejected the CID’s petition seeking the custody of Naidu for further interrogation in the skill development case.

On October 5, the ACB court extended the judicial remand of Naidu till October 19. The TDP chief had been in judicial remand in the Rajahmundry Central Jail since the early hours of September 11, two days after he was arrested by the CID in the skill development scam.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience....view detail

Topics
n chandrababu naidu telugu desam party
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP