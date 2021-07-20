HC for CBI probe into email sent from I-T portal

New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Monday ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe an email allegedly sent from the income tax (I-T) department’s e-filing portal to a private company granting them an adjournment after a senior tax official denied sending the email and said it could be a forgery.

The bench of justices Manmohan and Navin Chawla observed that this was not the only instance where people claimed to have received similar emails. It cannot be a coincidence that similar emails granting adjournments to assessees from the Income Tax of India e-filing portal had been forged and fabricated by them simultaneously, the high court said in its 11-page order.

Three C Homes Pvt Limited, a Noida-headquartered real estate developer, petitioned the court challenging a June 1 assessment order by the I-T department, insisting that it was granted an adjournment in an online assessment on May 31. The company also produced an email of May 31 that conveyed adjournment of the hearing, pointing that it was sent from an I-T department email address. The company argued that the assessment order was bad in law because once they were granted the next date, the order could not be issued.

The high court gave CBI four weeks to establish if the May 31 email was issued by the I-T department. If the CBI concludes that the email wasn’t sent from the tax department’s server, the high court asked the federal agency to track down the origin. CBI has four weeks to submit its report. The high court posted the case for September 6.

The court said that it is constitutionally bound to ensure that citizens are not intimidated by allegations of forgery and prosecution and that too by officials who do not exercise the duty of care by enquiring as to whether the email had been issued by another wing or Department of Revenue.

The court also took a dim view of the income tax official not making attempts to establish the origin of the email that was alleged to have been sent from the department’s portal, saying “any reasonable official” would have conducted the inquiry before accusing the private firm of perjury and forgery. “Consequently, in the opinion of this Court, the said offer of DCIT, CC-06 lacks bonafides,” the court said, referring to the I-T department’s offer to ascertain the source of the email.

In a counter-affidavit filed on July 10, the tax department said all communications to the petitioner were sent from an email address, and not from the one claimed by the company. The department also claimed that the private firm had prima facie committed penal offences under sections 191, 192, and 196 of the Indian Penal Code relating to giving false evidence to the court and committing forgery.

The bench said it was a serious matter as one of the parties either forged the document in question and/or is not telling a complete truth.

The bench underscored that after the inquiry if it is found that if the petitioner-company forged or fabricated the email then forgery and perjury proceedings would be initiated against them. However, if it is found that an email dated May 31 was issued via the IT department’s e-filing portal, then it would not hesitate to take action against the senior department official who had filed the affidavit in the court for stating “half-truths”.