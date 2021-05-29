Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HC gives Vadra 3 weeks to reply to I-T notices
india news

HC gives Vadra 3 weeks to reply to I-T notices

The I-T Department, meanwhile, can continue with the assessment proceedings but no final order shall be passed by it, the court noted.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 29, 2021 04:09 AM IST
Delhi High Court (File photo)

The Delhi high court on Friday granted three more weeks to businessman Robert Vadra to respond to the notices issued to him by the Income Tax (I-T) Department under the black money law.

The I-T Department, meanwhile, can continue with the assessment proceedings but no final order shall be passed by it, the court noted.

A bench of Justices Rajiv Shakdher and Talwant Singh also issued notice to the I-T Department, seeking its reply within four weeks on Vadra’s petition challenging notices issued to him on December 4, 2018 and December 18, 2019 under Section 10 (1) of the Black Money Act, 2015.

The court listed the next hearing for August 10. In his plea, Vadra alleged that the conduct of the authorities is reflective of their mala fide attempt to pursue a political vendetta against him, his wife Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and his in-laws.

