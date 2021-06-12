HC grants bail to man booked for rape, forced conversion in UP

PRAYAGRAJ: The Allahabad high court has granted bail to a man from Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh in an alleged case of abduction, rape and unlawful religious conversion of a woman by marriage.

Justice Rahul Chaturvedi passed the order on Friday while allowing the bail application of Munna Khan.

A First Information Report was registered at the Kotwali Nagar police station of Mahoba on March 4 against Khan and his sister in connection with the alleged abduction, rape and conversion of the woman by marriage under sections 3, 5(1) of the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020.

The FIR said the alleged victim and Khan resided in the same locality of Mahoba. The applicant had taken certain obscene photographs and videos of the victim and used them for blackmail to maintain a physical relationship with her for the last four years, according to the FIR.

On December 8 last year, the woman got married to another man and moved to Delhi. According to her, she came back from Delhi to Mahoba on February 8, 2021. Later, the accused abducted her and thereafter, from February 18 till March 2, she resided with Khan at Orai, along with his sister, where he started compelling her to change her religion, the FIR said.

The applicant’s counsel argued, “The victim resides in the same locality where the applicant resides. In such circumstances, it is unswallowable proposition that in a small city like Mahoba, she was not aware about the background of the accused.” Advocates Gayatri Rajput and Dinesh Kumar Singh represented the applicant.

After hearing the parties concerned, the court observed, “Keeping in view the nature of the offence, evidence on record regarding complicity of the accused and without expressing any opinion on the merits of the case, the court is of the view that the applicant has made out a case for bail. The bail application is allowed.”