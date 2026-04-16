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HC notice to I-T, Centre over plea alleging gaps in Udhayanidhi’s papers

The Madras High Court has issued notices to the Income Tax department regarding alleged discrepancies in Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin's election affidavit.

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 07:50 am IST
By Ayesha Arvind, Bengaluru
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The Madras high court on Wednesday issued notices to the Income Tax department and the union government over a petition alleging irregularities in the assets declared and financial disclosures made by Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin in his affidavit for the 2026 State Assembly elections.

Udhayanidhi Stalin (PTI)

A bench of Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan directed the Director General of Income Tax (Investigation) and the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs to file their replies to the plea by April 20 this year.

The Court issued the notices on a writ petition filed by R Kumaravel, a voter from the Chepauk–Triplicane Assembly constituency in Chennai.

Kumaravel’s counsel, senior advocate V Raghavachari told the Court that a comparison of the Deputy Chief Minister’s election affidavits from 2021 and 2026 revealed “serious discrepancies.” He alleged that several previously declared assets had “disappeared from the affidavit this year. Udhayanidhi’s affidavit filed this year also contained “unexplained variation in loans, and contradictions between affidavit disclosures and corporate filings,” the petitioner said.

He argued that inaccurate disclosures violate the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and undermine voters’ right to information. Kumaravel sought a direction from the Court for a comprehensive inquiry and urged the court to Call for a preliminary report before the State goes to polls on April 23 this year.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ayesha Arvind

Ayesha Arvind is a Senior Assistant Editor, specialising in legal and judicial reportage. She tracks high courts and tribunals, bringing key legal developments and their broader impact to the forefront.

madras high court udhayanidhi stalin
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
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