Home / India News / Allahabad HC notice to SHO over Barabanki mosque razing
india news

Allahabad HC notice to SHO over Barabanki mosque razing

On May 17, the district administration of Barabanki bulldozed Gareeb Nawaz mosque, which is believed to be more than 100-years-old, after considering it to be an “illegal structure”.
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
UPDATED ON JUL 04, 2021 02:52 AM IST
Allahabad high court has issued a show cause notice to station house officer (SHO) of Ram Snehi Ghat in Barabanki.

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Saturday issued a show cause notice to station house officer (SHO) of Ram Snehi Ghat in Barabanki for passing orders to demolish a mosque despite the court’s directions to keep in abeyance any such activity till May 31 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“From the averments made in the contempt petition as also the submissions advanced, prima facie, it appears that the demolition of the mosque in question on May 17, 2021 by the respondent no. 2—SHO Ram Snehi Ghat, Barabanki is in violation of the directions,” said the order by Justice Ravi Nath Tilhari.

On May 17, the district administration of Barabanki bulldozed Gareeb Nawaz mosque, which is believed to be more than 100-years-old, after considering it to be an “illegal structure”.

“We expect that the SHO will now explain in court as to why he took this illegal action and also at whose instance,” said Sarim Naved, counsel for one of the petitioners Wasif Hasan.

