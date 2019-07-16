Today in New Delhi, India
HC order on CM’s grading of ML Khemka challenged in SC

A three member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice, Ranjan Gogoi issued a notice to the IAS officer on July 12 to file a response.

india Updated: Jul 16, 2019 00:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Chandigarh
The Bharatiya janata Party (BJP) government in Haryana has challenged the order of the Punjab and Haryana high court setting aside the remarks and grading made by chief minister ML Khattar in the performance appraisal report (PAR) of IAS officer, Ashok Khemka. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The Bharatiya janata Party (BJP) government in Haryana has challenged the order of the Punjab and Haryana high court setting aside the remarks and grading made by chief minister ML Khattar in the performance appraisal report (PAR) of IAS officer, Ashok Khemka.

Khattar, as the accepting authority of the IAS officer’s appraisal report, had reduced his score to 9 from 9.92 given by science and technology minister Anil Vij as the reviewing authority. The HC on March 18 ordered that the remarks recorded and grading done by the CM were liable to be expunged.

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 00:16 IST

