HC order on CM’s grading of ML Khemka challenged in SC

The Bharatiya janata Party (BJP) government in Haryana has challenged the order of the Punjab and Haryana high court setting aside the remarks and grading made by chief minister ML Khattar in the performance appraisal report (PAR) of IAS officer, Ashok Khemka.

A three member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice, Ranjan Gogoi issued a notice to the IAS officer on July 12 to file a response.

Khattar, as the accepting authority of the IAS officer’s appraisal report, had reduced his score to 9 from 9.92 given by science and technology minister Anil Vij as the reviewing authority. The HC on March 18 ordered that the remarks recorded and grading done by the CM were liable to be expunged.

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 00:16 IST