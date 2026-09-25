HC quashes complaint against Annamalai over his 2023 remarks on Thevar
The Madras High Court on Thursday quashed a private complaint filed by a Salem-based activist Piyush Manushagainst former Tamil Nadu BJP chief and We The Leaders founder K Annamalai, over his “blood abhishekam” remark during a 2023 press meet
The Madras High Court on Thursday quashed a private complaint filed by a Salem-based activist Piyush Manushagainst former Tamil Nadu BJP chief and We The Leaders founder K Annamalai, over his “blood abhishekam” remark during a 2023 press meet.
The complaint was lodged over Annamalai’s reference to the alleged historical incident involving Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar and former chief minister CN Annadurai. He had claimed that “Thevar had warned in 1956 that he would perform ‘blood abhishekam’ for Madurai Meenakshi Amman if atheists continued to insult theists”.
Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan allowed Annamalai’s petition seeking quashing of the complaint and set aside all proceedings pending against him before a judicial magistrate’s court in Salem.
The then DMK government in Tamil Nadu had, on April 28, 2024, granted sanction under Section 196 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) for prosecuting Annamalai under several provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
The magistrate subsequently took cognisance of the offences and issued summons in February 2026, following which Annamalai moved the high court.
Appearing for Annamalai, advocate Arun C Mohan told the court that his client had made the remarks while responding to comments by DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sanatana Dharma. “I, as any other politician in the country, had an opinion on the subject. In the course of stating my opinion on the subject... I had referred to a historically recorded incident involving Muthuramalinga Thevar and former chief minister CN Annadurai,” he submitted.
Mohan said there were different versions of the historical incident, but the broad account was that Annadurai had addressed a temple event and Thevar had disagreed with his speech.
The counsel argued that the complaint appeared to proceed on the basis that Annamalai should not have referred to the incident even if it was historically true.
He also submitted that the magistrate had taken cognisance of the private complaint without conducting a preliminary inquiry or giving Annamalai an opportunity of hearing.
Mohan further argued that the complaint did not identify two discernible communities between whom Annamalai had allegedly attempted to create a divide by referring to the historical incident.
The complainant’s counsel however, argued that the magistrate had rightly taken cognisance of the “provocative” statement. He also told the court that Annamalai was “in the habit” of making such speeches during his stint as former president of BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit.
The high court, after hearing the submissions, quashed the proceedings against Annamalai.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAyesha Arvind
Ayesha Arvind is a Senior Assistant Editor specialising in legal and judicial reportage. She covers High Courts and tribunals across southern India, and believes that important legal developments do not only come from New Delhi. Her work focuses on bringing significant decisions and developments from the region to a wider audience and explaining what they mean beyond the courtroom. She tries to make legal material accessible by translating legal jargon into clear, readable prose and putting pleas, lawsuits, judgments and legal developments in context. She also looks at their political realities and practical consequences for people. Ayesha is committed to the standards of integrity journalism requires. She places a premium on accuracy and fairness, and believes that journalism's powerful voice must be tempered by humility and a sense of proportion. Over almost two decades in journalism, she has covered law and order, civil law, crime and other areas of legal affairs. Her work includes breaking news, legal affairs stories, online analysis and commentary. Ayesha is deeply interested in the law, court judgments and the Constitution because they shape everyday life. She believes every citizen should have a basic understanding of them. What she enjoys most about covering courts is that every story brings something new to learn.Read More