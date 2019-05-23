HC reserves order on CBI plea in Rakesh Asthana case

The Delhi high court on Wednesday reserved its order on a plea by the CBI seeking six months extension to complete the probe in a bribery case filed against former special director Rakesh Asthana and deputy SP Devender Kumar.

Justice Mukta Gupta reserved the order after CBI informed HC that it is seeking more time to conduct the probe in a “free, fair and transparent manner.”

Appearing for CBI, additional solicitor general Vikramjit Banerjee said: “We are doing the investigation in a free, fair and transparent manner. We are only asking for extension of time to complete the investigation. We are not seeking review of the court’s January 11 verdict, that’s the crux of my case,” he said.

He also said CBI was entitled to implement the order of the HC and to conduct a fair probe and he was asking for four months to complete the probe. The HC then reserved the order.

