HC to hear TMC leaders’ petition in 2016 Narada case today

Kolkata A five-judge bench of the Calcutta high court will hear on Friday the recall petition of four senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders accused in the 2016 Narada sting operation case against a stay order on their bail.

The four leaders will continue to remain under house arrest till then. While two of them are admitted in a state-run hospital, two went back home after the court put them under house arrest on May 21. The bench on Thursday, however, questioned the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) if a judicial order can be disregarded on the basis of public perception.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the agency sought that the entire proceedings that took place at a special CBI court on May 17 be declared as vitiated and non-est. The CBI earlier told the court that while chief minister Mamata Banerjee sat on a six-hour dharna at the agency’s office and the state law minister led 2,000-3,000 supporters to the court, a crowd gathered outside its office pelting bricks soon after the leaders were arrested.

On Thursday Mehta told the court that if such incidents were not checked then the violence could spill over to other states and may take place when gangsters are arrested. The court, however, said that if there is nothing on record to show that the special CBI court was influenced, then how could the bench look into other factors. The bench also questioned whether a judicial order can be set at naught on the basis of perceived injustice.

TMC MP and advocate Kalyan Banerjee appearing on behalf of Subrata Mukherjee, one of the accused, told the court that when a recall application on a stay order is filed it must be heard within two weeks. The advocates appearing for the accused filed the recall petition on May 19.

The CBI on May 17 arrested two cabinet ministers, a legislator and a former mayor in connection with the 2016 Narada sting operation case. Even though a special CBI court granted them interim bail, the Calcutta high court stayed the order and sent them to judicial custody.

On May 21, however, the high court put them under house arrest and constituted a larger five-judge bench to hear the bail plea. Meanwhile the CBI moved the Supreme Court seeking adjournment of the high court hearing. The agency withdrew the petition later.