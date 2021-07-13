HC upholds Karnataka govt’s decision to hold SSLC exams

Bengaluru: The Karnataka high court on Monday dismissed a petition challenging the state government’s decision to hold Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams in July. The SSLC examination for the academic year 2020-21, was to be held on July 19 and 20.

A Bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Hanchate Sanjeevkumar dismissed a petition filed by one SV Singre Gowda seeking cancellation of examination in view of the pandemic, after the Advocate General (AG), appearing for the state, made a submission of the precautionary steps to be taken.

The AG in the high court observed that the exams were being held keeping Covid-19 safety norms in place. The exams will be held for only two days and will last three hours, from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. The state has also condensed all Class 10 subjects into two exam papers of multiple-choice questions (MCQ). “We will have only 12 students in a classroom. One desk for one student. There will be social distancing, health screening, 2 paramedical staff,” the AG said.

In response, the bench said that it finds that the state has taken the required precautions. “Court is not inclined to interfere in the matter. We find that state has taken care to conduct exams by issuing SOP in form of a circular to be complied with by all students, teachers and all stakeholders. Petitioner is not able to point out how state conducting the exam is arbitrary. Hence, we do not find any merit in the petition. Hence, the petition is dismissed,” the court ordered.

The petitioner pointed out that exams for Class 10 students have been cancelled in most states and added that the CBSE also has cancelled its board exams for Class 10 and 12. The petitioner also argued that the Union government is yet to roll out any vaccination drive for children. The petition also stated that the parents of students are anxious to send children to attend the exams.

When the petitioner pointed out that only Karnataka will be holding the exams while the rest of India has cancelled the exams, the high court responded by saying that it was a policy decision of the state. “Many parents are single parents or have a single child and if anything happens to that child can the state government get the life of the child back? Keeping this in view, cancelling the examination is absolutely required,” the petition said.