Contempt action if hanging wires, cables not removed from Chandni Chowk: HC

The Delhi high court on Tuesday warned of contempt action against officials of agencies such as North Delhi Municipal Corporation, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL), and BSES if they fail to comply with its orders for removing hanging wires and cables in Chandni Chowk.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli issued the warning after it was told MTNL was not cooperating and feeder pillars were yet to be shifted despite repeated directions.

The court was hearing a plea on the redevelopment of Chandni Chowk for the beautification of the walled city.

Advocate Naushad Ahmed Khan, who appeared for the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation, told the court that the hanging wires are not electrical wires but maybe internet cables or DTH cables. He submitted that the nodal officers had been directed to ensure removal of hanging wires by mobile service providers and cable operators from the entire stretch by January 7. Officials of North MCD and the Delhi Police were also asked to take punitive action if they reappear in the future, he added.

Khan said the hanging wires and cables are required to be removed and sought directions for various agencies to remove them. He added Chandni Chowk’s redevelopment project may be the theme of Delhi’s Republic Day tableau.