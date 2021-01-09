HC expresses dissatisfaction over UP’s Covid-19 steps for Prayagrag’s Magh Mela

The Allahabad high court has expressed dissatisfaction over the steps the Uttar Pradesh government has taken to prevent Covid-19 spread in Prayagraj’s Magh Mela area.

“After having gone through the instructions, we are not convinced, at all, that the steps which are being taken by the state, would be sufficient to stop the infection if it came through someone who entered inside Prayagraj with it,” the court said.

The observation came after the government told the court that only people with Covid-19 negative reports will be allowed to enter the Magh Mela area.

The court, which was hearing public interest litigation (PIL) related to the pandemic, will hear the matter next on January 12. It asked the government to come up with fool-proof methods by which it intended to control the spread of the infection.

“They may keep in mind that such congregations during the month of Magh are very large, and if even one infected person sneaks into the city, he can create havoc,” the court said.

The court directed the state government to place before it a definite date and intended programme of the Covid-19 vaccination in Uttar Pradesh.