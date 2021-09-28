Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HC rejects bail plea of former DRC honorary consul booked for misusing his position

A representative of DRC in India on May 21 complained against Ammeet Agarwal saying the latter continued misusing the post of DRC’s honorary consul in Mumbai for years after MEA approved the request to cancel his appointment in October 2017
By Vijay Kumar Yadav
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 09:39 AM IST
Bombay high court rejected Agarwal’s anticipatory bail application in the case related to misuse of his position as DRC’s honorary consul (HT Photo)

The Bombay high court has rejected businessman Ammeet Agarwal’s anticipatory bail in a case related to alleged misuse of his position as Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)’s honorary consul in Mumbai even as the African country and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) withdrew his credentials four years ago. Agarwal moved the court after the Mumbai Police booked him this year.

Police inspector Ravindra Katkar said a representative of DRC in India on May 21 complained against Agarwal saying the latter continued misusing the post for years after MEA approved the request to cancel his appointment in October 2017. Agarwal was accordingly requested to stop the misuse.

“...Agarwal kept on misusing the post and allegedly enjoyed many privileges and took direct and indirect benefits by attending government and social functions and contacted organisations under the state and Central governments. (He has claimed) authorisation given to him (by Congo and MEA) is still valid,” said V Dhurat, an assistant police inspector.

Public prosecutor Sagar Agarkar said they opposed his bail plea and presented in the court government documents, emails, and other accounts explaining how he misused the post. “The judge was convinced...and felt that a thorough investigation is needed and rejected Agarwal’s anticipatory bail application.”

Agarwal, who has been charged with cheating by impersonation, was unavailable for his comments.

