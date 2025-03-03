‘He asked me to pray for him’: Wife of Kerala man shot dead in Jordan recalls last chat

The wife of a man from Kerala'S Thiruvanthapuram who was shot dead in Jordan by security forces, said that in his last call to her they talked for only two minutes and he asked her to pray for him, reported ANI. A man from Thiruvanthapuram, Kerala was shot dead in Jordan and had asked his wife to pray for him in their last call(ANI/X)

The man, 47-year-old Thomas Gabriel Periera, was shot dead by security forces in Jordan while he was trying to illegally cross the border to Israel, as per a mail sent to his family by the Indian Embassy in Amman.

His wife, revealed to ANI, that the last time she received a call from him, “he only spoke to me for two minutes. He just asked me to pray for him…”

Thomas lived in Thumba, Jordan and has attempted to cross the border to Israel from the Karak district with an acquaintance named Edison. Edison sustained bullet injuries during the incident, was deported to India and reached the Thiruvanthapuram earlier this week.

Sister of Thomas' wife told ANI, “My relative's son is in London and he is the one who called and informed me about this incident. We don't know what happened exactly. He left from here on 5th (February). On 9th (February), my sister received a call, it was just for 2 minutes. He just asked to pray for him and cut the call.”

She added that they received an email informing them that he had died and that his body was currently in a government hospital in Jordan.

“He once worked in Kuwait for 5 years...he didn't say anything to his wife and anyone, he left silently. He called once he reached there and then only he told where he went to,” she said.

The family has appealed to the Indian government to help bring his remains back home.

In a post on X, the Indian embassy in Jordan said, “The Embassy has learnt of the sad demise of an Indian national in unfortunate circumstances. The Embassy is in touch with the family of the deceased and is working closely with Jordanian authorities for transportation of mortal remains of the deceased."