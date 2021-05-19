'He does not speak for India': Jaishankar after Kejriwal's Covid strain remark

A day after Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said a new strain of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), which is suspected to affect more children, had been detected in Singapore, external affairs minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said his remarks were "irresponsible" and that the Delhi CM did not speak for India.

"Singapore and India have been solid partners in the fight against Covid-19. Appreciate Singapore's role as a logistics hub and oxygen supplier. Their gesture of deploying military aircraft to help us speaks of our exceptional relationship," he tweeted.

"However, irresponsible comments from those who should know better can damage long-standing partnerships. So, let me clarify- Delhi CM does not speak for India," his tweet further read.

Indian high commissioner P Kumaran, too, issued a clarification over Kejriwal's remarks and said he had "no competence" to comment on Covid-19 variants, according to EAM spokesperson Arindam Bagchi's tweet.

"Singapore Government called in our High Commissioner today to convey strong objection to Delhi CM's tweet on "Singapore variant". High Commissioner clarified that Delhi CM had no competence to pronounce on Covid variants or civil aviation policy," Bagchi tweeted.

Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday tweeted a request to the Centre, giving way to a diplomatic spat between officials. “The new form of Covid-19 that has emerged in Singapore is reportedly extremely dangerous for children. In India, it may come as part of the third wave. Here are my appeals to the Central government: 1. Air services with Singapore be cancelled with immediate effect 2. Priority on vaccine options should be worked out for children too,” the chief minister said in a tweet in Hindi.