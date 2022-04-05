Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / ‘He is not mentally stable…’: Father of Gorakhnath temple attack accused
india news

The accused's attempt to enter the Gorakhnath temple was foiled and he was arrested immediately.
One accused attacked constables at Gorakhnath Temple gate, on Sunday night. (PTI)
Published on Apr 05, 2022 02:17 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

The father of the accused in the Gorakhnath temple attack has claimed his son is not 'mentally stable'. Speaking to news agency ANI on Tuesday, he said, "Since childhood, he has suffered from depression. He also received medical treatment. Due to some developments, he believed that police were after him. He had no planning and did this due to current mental state."

On Sunday evening Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi tried to enter the Gorakhnath temple premises and, when challenged, attacked security personnel at the gate.

In the scuffle that followed the accused injured three police personnel - Gopal Goud and Anil Paswan, constables from the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), and Anurag Rajput, a civil police constable.

The accused's attempt to enter the temple was foiled and he was arrested immediately.

The police have slapped multiple charges against Abbasi.

State investigation agencies suspect a terror link in the incident and the anti-terrorism squad and Special Task Force (STF) are jointly investigating the incident.

Prashant Kumar, ADG (law and order), police have seized the accused's laptop, mobile phone, and PAN and Aadhaar cards. He claimed the content found on his laptop and mobile phone were 'sensational' and hinted at some major conspiracy behind the attack.

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) reached Mumbai on Monday and learned that the accused had not met his family members for the last three years.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a reward of 5 lakh for the three injured cops.

Topics
gorakhnath temple yogi adityanath uttar pradesh
