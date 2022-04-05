Gorakhnath temple attacker didn't meet family for past three years: UP ATS

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) is in Mumbai to investigate the Gorakhnath temple attack case on Sunday night, news agency ANI reported. The anti-terror crackdown agency has learnt that the arrested accused Ahmed Murtaza Abbasi had not met his family for the past three years.



According to ANI, the ATS officials visited Navi Mumbai where Abbasi used to live with his family. His father said that his son was mentally unstable. "He is not mentally stable. Since childhood, he is suffering from depression. He also received medical treatment," Munir Ahmed Abbasi, the father of accused told ANI. "He had no planning and did this due to his current mental state," he added.



According to the Uttar Pradesh Police, Ahmed Murtaza Abbasi forcibly tried to enter the Gorakhnath Temple premises on Sunday night. When confronted, he attacked the on-duty police personnel with a sharp weapon.

The Yogi Adityanath government handed over the investigation to the ATS. "He is a resident of Gorakhpur. A sickle has been recovered from him. An FIR has been lodged against him. There could be a terror angle in it. The case will be transferred to ATS," ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said.



“The attack on police jawans at Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur is a part of deep conspiracy, and based on the available facts, it can be said that it was a terror incident,” the UP Home Department had said.

Police said the accused Ahmed Murtaza Abbasi, after being presented in court on Monday, has been sent to judicial custody.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said strict action will be taken based on the investigation. The Gorakhnath temple is the highest Peeth of the Nath sect and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath is the Mahant of this Peeth.

