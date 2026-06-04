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‘He repeatedly expressed desire to resign’: TMC says Mamata Banerjee allowed Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim to step down

Firhad Hakim, an MLA from Kolkata’s port area and a close aide of Banerjee, has served as Kolkata’s mayor since 2018 and has held several portfolios. 

Published on: Jun 04, 2026 06:20 am IST
By Joydeep Thakur
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Senior Trinamool Congress leader Firhad Hakim is set to resign as the mayor of Kolkata after party chief Mamata Banerjee accepted his request to step down, party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said on Wednesday.

AITC chairperson Mamata Banerjee along with AITC GS Abhishek Banerjee and former minister Firhad Hakim (extreme left).(Hindustan Times)

“Firhad Hakim has repeatedly expressed his desire before party supremo Mamata Banerjee to resign from the mayor’s post. Mamata tried to dissuade him. He, however, said that the civic body has been made defunct. After considering all sides the TMC chief gave her nod to Hakim to resign from the post,” Ghosh told media persons.

HT tried to reach out to him, but couldn’t get a response till the time of print.

Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) chairperson Mala Roy told news agency PTI: “I am yet to receive Firhad Hakim’s resignation. As per norms, if the mayor wants to resign, he needs to submit it to me.”

Also Read: TMC's rebel leader now LoP, ED summons Abhishek, mayor ‘quits’: Mamata faces many setbacks

“Several TMC councillors in civic bodies across Bengal have resigned over the past few days. In many civic bodies, the TMC councillors are not coming to office and have stopped working. It only reflects their irresponsibility,” state municipal affairs minister, Agnimitra Paul, had said earlier.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Joydeep Thakur

Joydeep Thakur is a Special Correspondent based in Kolkata. He focuses on science, environment, wildlife, agriculture and other related issues.

firhad hakim mamata banerjee mayor kolkata
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