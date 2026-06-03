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TMC leader Firhad Hakim will resign as Kolkata mayor, says Kunal Ghosh; official confirmation awaited

TMC MLA Firhad Hakim resigned as Kolkata mayor after being granted permission by ex-CM Mamata Banerjee.

Updated on: Jun 03, 2026 06:39 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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Senior TMC leader Kunal Ghosh on Wednesday said party leader Firhad Hakim will resign as Kolkata mayor after Mamata Banerjee accepted his request, PTI news agency reported.

Firhad Hakim resigns as Mayor.(Saikat paul)

Hakim had earlier sought permission from the TMC chief to resign from the post, citing difficulties in functioning after the BJP came to power in West Bengal, according to PTI. However, an official confirmation of the resignation is yet to be received.

“At that time, he was asked not to resign. However, he again requested Mamata Banerjee today to allow him to step down, following which she agreed,” Ghosh told reporters.

TMC's internal rift

The development comes at a time when the TMC is witnessing internal rifts, with several councillors at the municipal level either resigning or skipping work.

As per a PTI report, TMC councillors in several municipalities have resigned in groups, while many elected representatives have reportedly stopped attending office. Reports suggest that over 100 councillors have stepped down.

 
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