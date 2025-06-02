Search Search
Cop arrested for theft of 51 lakh cash, jewellery from Delhi Police Special Cell's maalkhana

ByHT News Desk
Jun 02, 2025 12:24 PM IST

Officials said that the head constable was previously posted in the maalkhana but was transferred to East Delhi a few days ago.

The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested one of its head constables for the alleged theft of 51 lakh in cash and a large quantity of jewellery from the department's Maalkhana at Lodhi Road.

A team of the Special Cell arrested head constable Khurshid after identifying him on CCTV footage,
A team of the Special Cell arrested head constable Khurshid after identifying him on CCTV footage, (Representative Image/iStockphoto)

Head Constable Khurshid escaped from the Special Cell's maalkhana on Friday night with the cash and jewellery, officials said. However, the maalkhana in-charge learned of the incident not long after the theft, news agency ANI reported.

Subsequent investigation led to the examination of CCTV footage, which identified Khurshid. Taking prompt action in the matter, a team of the Special Cell arrested him on Saturday.

According to the Special Cell, the head constable was previously posted in the maalkhana but was transferred to East Delhi a few days ago.

Theft, robbery cases in Delhi

In separate cases of robbery in the national capital, police arrested four men and recovered some stolen cash and jewellery from them.

From the first case of robbery in the Pul Prahladpur area, police arrested two accused, Sabir and Shahid, both aged 19. Two gold chains worth 5.5 lakh were recovered from their possession.

In the second case, a Brahmpuri resident was robbed at gunpoint in northeast Delhi's Dayalpur area. Two bike-borne assailants intercepted the victim and snatched a bag containing around 1 to 1.5 lakh in cash and other documents.

Following CCTV examination, police arrested 24-year-old Rizwan and 26-year-old Asif, recovering 25,000 in cash, robbed documents, a semi-automatic pistol, and the scooter used in the crime.

In another separate incident, police arrested three armed robbers on Sunday after a brief exchange of fire in Delhi's Usmanpur area.

The accused, identified as Sameer (21) and Tarun (23), both residents of Shahdara, and Kunal Sharma (23), a resident of Pandav Nagar, Meerut, opened fire on the police team using illegal firearms.

The police retaliated and injured all three suspects during the exchange.

A team from the New Usmanpur police station was on patrol duty when it received a tip-off regarding the presence of individuals involved in recent robberies and who were reportedly planning another crime near 5th Pusta.

Acting on the input, the police team reached the Yamuna Khadar area and noticed three suspicious individuals.

The suspects tried to flee into the nearby jungle when they spotted the cops, but when the police officials ordered them to stop, they opened fire.

Following retaliation from the police, the three suspects were overpowered. Two of the suspects sustained bullet injuries to their legs during the exchange of fire and were taken to JPC hospital for treatment.

Later, all three confessed to their involvement in the present and other criminal cases during interrogation.

