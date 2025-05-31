Search Search
Saturday, May 31, 2025
New Delhi oC
Ludhiana: Repeat offender held in Jamalpur, 11 theft, snatching cases solved

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 31, 2025 10:36 PM IST

According to inspector Balwinder Kaur, station house officer of Jamalpur police station, seven stolen mobile phones and four motorcycles were recovered from his possession

Police have arrested a habitual criminal from Uttar Pradesh involved in multiple cases of snatching, vehicle lifting and illegal possession of weapons. The accused, identified as Anuj alias Kaka, 29, hails from Village Lohari in sistrict Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh, and had been residing in a rented house in Ramandeep Colony, Mundian Kalan for the past two years.

According to inspector Balwinder Kaur, station house officer of Jamalpur police station, seven stolen mobile phones and four motorcycles were recovered from his possession. “With his arrest, we have managed to solve at least 11 cases. The accused, a drug addict and habitual criminal, already has 10 FIRs registered against him. He had been arrested previously and was released on bail just a few months ago,” said the SHO.

A case under Sections 303(2), 304, 317(2), and 317(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Repeat offender held in Jamalpur, 11 theft, snatching cases solved
