Headless body of baby girl found in reservoir near Tirupati
Police suspect the about one-year-old girl might have been beheaded somewhere else with the body being dumped in the reservoir.india Updated: Mar 06, 2018 13:26 IST
Press Trust of India, Tirupati
A highly decomposed headless body of a baby girl has been found in the Kalavakunta reservoir, about 60 KM from Tirupati, police said.
Police suspect that the about one-year-old girl might have been beheaded somewhere else with the body being dumped in the reservoir here.
Locals spotted the body on Monday and alerted the police.
Investigations were on to nab those behind the crime, police said.