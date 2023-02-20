Headmaster, 2 others booked for ‘religious teaching’ in Dakshina Kannada

Mysuru

A private high school head master and two others were booked for alleged religious teaching at Adyanadka under Vitla police station limits in Dakshina Kannada district on Saturday, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the police, Nasratul Islam Young Men’s Organization, a Muslim outfit, organized a workshop at a private conventional hall in Adyanadka on Friday. The organizers requested Janatha high school headmaster T R Nayak to send students for the workshop saying it is educational.

Workers of a right-wing organistion alleged that during the workshop, the organizers made provocative speeches and preached about Islam. The workers also barged into the venue and sent all Hindu students away from the workshop. They alleged that Janatha high school headmaster is supporting Islamic teaching by sending students to the workshop and filed a complaint with the police against the organizers and the headmaster.

On Saturday night, hundreds of workers of the right-wing organisation staged a protest in front of the Vitla police station alleging that the police are also supporting the Islamic organization by not registering an FIR despite the complaint. The workers warned of launching an indefinite hunger strike by night if the police do not arrest the accused.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The protesters called Puttur MLA Sanjiv Matandur to visit the spot, but the legislator promised to discuss the issue with the deputy commissioner. Later, the police registered an FIR against school headmaster T R Nayak, resource person at the workshop, Rafik, and Nasratul Islam Young Men’s Organisation.

‘’I heard the Islamic organization held an educational workshop, and as the school also sent students to the workshop, we did not have any second thought. But we came to know that the organizers delivered lecturers degrading Hinduism and promoting Islam,’’ complainant Madhava Mulya said.

He alleged that according to students, the resource person, Rafik, who addressed the workshop, made a speech inciting enmity between two communities. “Hence, I filed a complaint and urged police to take stringent action against the accused.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vitla police sub inspector H E Nagaraj said, “Following the complaint, we have registered an FIR against two persons and the Islamic organization which organized the programme. The case was booked under IPC sections 505(2) (commits offence at religious place) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).”

“We don’t know what the speakers spoke in the workshop. We are collecting the footage to know whether it is within the law or provocative. We are investigating the issue and will take appropriate action against the accused,” Nagaraj said.