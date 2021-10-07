Health ministry flags five states for high number of active Covid-19 cases

The Union health and family welfare ministry said on Thursday that India’s efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic is ongoing, insisting that “to some extent, we say that we haven't controlled the second wave of Covid”. The ministry also listed five states — Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Mizoram and — Karnataka for having a high number of active cases.

States were also urged to exercise caution and be “watchful” during the months of October, November, and December.Read on to find out more about the Covid-19 scenario in these five states

Kerala: The southern state reported 12,616 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, taking the state’s tally of cases to 47,51,434. Among the 14 districts in the state, Ernakulam (1,932) contributed the highest number of cases, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (1,703), Kozhikode (1,265), Thrissur (1,110) and Malappuram (931). Kerala’s daily tally of Covid-19 cases have been declining since reporting 30,000-plus cases in August after Onam festivities ended. However, the state continues to contribute the most number of cases to India’s daily tally, with about 56% cases being reported from Kerala on Thursday.

Maharashtra: The western state recorded 2,876 cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. The total number of cases recorded till date now stands at 65,67,791. Capital city Mumbai recorded 624 cases, the highest single-day spike since July 14. The financial capital’s numbers went up just a day before religious places were scheduled to be opened all over the state as part of the government’s phased relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions. The Mumbai civic body has banned religious congregations and Garba celebrations all over the city in view of the ongoing pandemic.

Tamil Nadu: The state reported 1,432 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the caseload to 26,72,843. In the last 24 hours 25 fatalities and 1,519 recoveries have also been recorded. The number of recoveries have continued to eclipse the daily spike in Tamil Nadu. Chennai accounted for the most number of infections (176), followed by Coimbatore (149) and Chengalpet (110). The state government has extended existing Covid-19 preventative measures in the state till October 31, and announced that schools will be allowed to open for physical classes for students of grades 1 to 8 from November 1.

Mizoram: The north eastern state reported 1,302 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, recording a slight decline from the 1,471 cases the state had reported on Wednesday. Of the 1,302 found to be infected with Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, 263 are children, and seven have a travel history, and 38 are inmates at Kolasib district prison, news agency PTI reported. Aizawl district registered the highest number of fresh infections at 728, followed by Lunglei (147) and Champhai (113). Mizoram also recorded six fatalities, and as of Thursday the single-day Covid-19 positivity rate in the state stands at 13.35%.

Karnataka: The state recorded 523 new cases of Covid-19 and nine fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 29,79,331 and the toll to 37,854. Total number of single-day recoveries stood at 621, outnumbering the daily tally of cases. Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,47,664, followed by Mysuru 1,78,298 and Tumakuru 1,20,357. District administration have claimed that the Udupi and Bengaluru Urban have achieved 100% first dose vaccination rates.