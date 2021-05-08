Positive Covid report not mandatory for admission in hospitals: Health ministry

The health ministry on Saturday brought relaxations on hospital admissions and said that positive coronavirus disease (Covid-19) report is no more mandatory for admission to Covid-19 hospitals. The ministry took the decision to ensure that no patient is denied adequate medical care as the nation fights a severe second wave of Covid-19. The health ministry in a statement also reiterated that admission to the patient should not refused at any count even if the patient belongs to a different city and adequate medical arrangements, such as oxygen or essential drugs, should be administered to the patient.

The health ministry said that a suspect case of Covid-19 should be kept in the suspect ward of the Covid-19 Care Center (CCC), Dedicated Covid-19 Health Centre (DCHC) or Dedicated Covid-19 Hospital (DCH). It also asked hospitals to not demand valid identity card that does not belong to the city where the hospital is located for admitting the patient.

"Admissions to hospital must be based on need. It should be ensured that beds are not occupied by persons who do not need hospitalization," the statement said. The statement said that these new rules are applicable to all government as well as private hospitals. "This patient-centric measure aims to ensure prompt, effective and comprehensive treatment of patients suffering from Covid-19," the statement said.

The ministry has asked chief secretaries of states and Union Territories to issue necessary orders and circulars and asked them to implement the new rules within the next three days.

India which is facing a severe second wave recorded more than 4 lakh cases on Saturday which pushed the case tally to 21.89 million. The nation reported 4,187 deaths which took its death toll to 238,270.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON