Health ministry says total recoveries in India exceed active Covid-19 cases by over 1 crore
India achieved a significant feat as the total Covid-19 recovered cases leapt over the active caseload by more than one crore on Monday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.
The total number of recoveries has touched 1,02,11,342 while the active cases in the country stand at 2,08,012 today.
"The gap between the two has progressively grown to touch 1,00,03,330. The total recovered cases are nearly 50 times the active cases in the country," the ministry said.
India's recovery rate has touched 96.59 per cent.
14,457 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours in the country while the number of new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours is 13,788.
India reported 145 casualties due to Covid-19, the lowest in approximately eight months.
"15 States have contributed 0 deaths, 13 States have contributed between 1 to 5 daily deaths, 4 States have contributed 5 to 10 deaths, 1 State has contributed 10 to 20 deaths and more than 20 States have contributed 2 deaths," the health ministry said.
71.70 per cent of the new recovered cases are from seven States and Union Territories.
Kerala has reported the highest number of recoveries with 4,408 newly recovered cases in a single day. 2,342 people recovered in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours, followed by 855 in Karnataka.
76.17 per cent of the new cases are from six States and UTs. Kerala continues to report the highest number of daily new cases at 5,005. It is followed by Maharashtra and Karnataka with 3,081 and 745 new cases, respectively.
Seven States and Union Territories have reported 83.45 per cent of the total fatalities that happened in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra has reported 50 deaths. Kerala saw a fatality count of 21 while West Bengal reported 12 new deaths.
