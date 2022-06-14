Health scheme in Andhra to be converted into DBT, says govt

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to convert the Aarogya Sri health assistance scheme into direct benefit transfer (DBT) to the patients, a release from the chief minister’s office said.

At a review meeting on health services here on Monday, chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said the proposed direct money transfer would remove any inconveniences for all concerned.

Upon availing of treatment under Aarogya Sri, the cost (as fixed by the government) would be paid into the patient’s account and thereafter credited into the hospital account in auto-debit mode, the release said.

“A consent form will be obtained from the patient at the time of discharge. It will be a tripartite arrangement between the patient, the bank and the hospital,” the release said.

So far, the Aarogya Sri Health Care Trust has been reimbursing the hospitals based on the bills raised but the payments are inordinately delayed due to funds crunch, officials pointed out.

Right now, a payment of ₹550 crore is overdue to hospitals across the State for the treatment already extended to hundreds of patients. Officials said the Chief Minister came up with the idea following the implementation of the farm power money transfer pilot scheme in Srikakulam district.

Under the pilot scheme, meters were fixed to the agricultural power connections and the billed amount is first credited into the farmers’ accounts and thereafter re-credited into the power distribution company’s account.

“The Aarogya Sri money transfer will be modelled after this,” a senior official said.

The State government claims to be spending ₹270 crore a month on treatment of patients under Aarogya Sri. That apart, ₹35 crore more is given to the discharged patients as recuperation assistance.

The health officials said the State received a grant of ₹223 crore last year under Aayushman Bharat health insurance scheme and a sum of ₹360 crore was expected this year.

Health Minister V Rajini, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Principal Secretary (Health) M T Krishna Babu, Principal Secretary Muddada Ravichandra and other senior officials attended.

