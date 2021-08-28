Health secy asks Kerala to step up measures to contain spread

As virus cases gallop in Kerala, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Friday sent another letter to the government expressing serious concerns over the situation and listed immediate measures to contain the surge.

In the letter, addressed to the state chief secretary V P Joy, Bhushan said the state will have to ramp up its containment measures on a priority basis and increase tests considerably to check the high transmission. All 14 districts have reported a high test positivity rate in the past four weeks and the state continues to report more than half of the total cases of the country, he pointed out in the letter.

He asked the state to strictly go by the norms of the Union government on high transmission clusters and strengthen contact tracing measures. All district administrations will have to comply with the accepted norms of home quarantine and there should be an intensive follow up on such cases. Covid-19 appropriate behaviour should be enforced at any cost and mass gathering should be avoided, he said in the letter.

The state has also been asked to enhance genomic surveillance in areas of high transmission and samples of all breakthrough infections (those getting infected after taking both doses) should be sent to detailed genome sequencing tests. He also urged the state to streamline vaccine policy and an action plan for each district will have to be devised. “I would like to reiterate that any laxity in ensuring the five-fold strategy of ‘test, track, treat, vaccinate and ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour’ may result in a further surge in the state,” he said in the letter.

State health minister Veena Geroge was not available for a comment. But a senior official of the health ministry said the state has been following these norms after the visit of the central team in the first week of August. Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya had also visited the state and held detailed talks with CM Pinarayi Vijayan.